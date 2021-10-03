Health ministry says no vaccination deaths in Jamaica

Health ministry says no vaccination deaths in JamaicaSunday, October 03, 2021
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has said that there have been no deaths due to vaccinations against COVID-19 in Jamaica, in the six months since the island has been administering doses. In a statement yesterday, the health ministry dismissed reports elsewhere that deaths had occurred due to individuals being vaccinated.
“As reported by Dr Melody Ennis, director of Family Health Services, in the Ministry of Health & Wellness' COVID Conversation and press conference on Thursday (September 30, 2021), 11 persons have died after being vaccinated,” the statement said.
“However, nine of those cases were found to be due to other causes, making their vaccination coincidental. The other two deaths have been classified as indeterminate temporal, which means that while they occurred after the persons were vaccinated, there is no established link to their vaccination.
“The ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19. There are currently two vaccines in country: the two-dose AstraZeneca and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson. Both vaccines provide protection against the deadly COVID-19.”
The statement said that up to Friday, Jamaica had administered 787,602 doses of vaccines. Of that number, 507,832 were first doses, 250,579 were second doses and 29,191 were single doses.
