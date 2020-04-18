Health Ministry seeks assistance of general practitioners to facilitate expanded COVID testing

Health Ministry seeks assistance of general practitioners to facilitate expanded COVID testingSaturday, April 18, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be seeking the
assistance of general practitioners (GPs) in facilitating expanded testing for
the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This was noted by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, who said this is being done to capture persons who are self-isolating by staying home and not visiting public health facilities.
“I have had discussions with the medical officers of health and many of them have started to reach out to the GPs, because we recognise that there is a decrease in the persons [presenting at public health facilities], as they are rightly following the instructions to stay at home; so for the stay-at-home persons, some of them are visiting their GPs or are calling their GPs,” she said.
Bisasor McKenzie was addressing a virtual Parliamentary Special Select Committee meeting to review developments relating to COVID-19, this week.
She noted that the medical officers have been contacting GPs through the WhatsApp and email groups that were created as communication channels during the dengue outbreak in the country. Through these channels, the private doctors would indicate whenever they have persons who require testing so that arrangements can be made to have this done.
“Based on the reports that we had [on April 15], the Western Region has actively started that process, and also, the North East Region reported yesterday that [they] have actively started that process. The other regions we have encouraged [to follow suit]… and I know some of them have started, and by this way, we expect that we will also increase our sampling,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy