Health Ministry to spearhead major clean-up day in Jan

Health Ministry to spearhead major clean-up day in JanFriday, December 13, 2019
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be designating a day for a major clean-up exercise in January 2020. This is to encourage Jamaicans to get rid of solid waste in their surroundings as part of measures by the Government to contain the spread of dengue.
Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, who indicated that the concept would be similar to what obtains on Labour Day, advised that the Ministry is “working with the Labour Day Secretariat, and we are going to be doing that early January”.
He made the announcement during the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) in downtown Kingston recently. Dr Tufton encouraged Jamaicans to take greater personal responsibility for their surroundings in a bid to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in homes and wider communities.
Meanwhile, Tufton advised that the Ministry has purchased 36 additional vehicles to assist with fogging.
