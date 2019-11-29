Health minster urges Jamaicans to stop attacking vector control workers

Health minster urges Jamaicans to stop attacking vector control workersFriday, November 29, 2019
|
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is pleading to the public to allow vector control workers to do their job after one worker was injured in an attack in Trench Town, St Andrew.
Tufton, speaking at a press conference on Thursday (Nov 28), said the workers employed by his ministry, are being attacked both physically and verbally. He said his team is contemplating using police officers to support the vector control workers.
“The message has to be sent clearly that these are persons doing a public good. It’s an essential service. We have an outbreak and they should be allowed to do their jobs in the interest of the public,” Tufton said.
“I want to really appeal to Jamaicans to recognise the importance of the vector workers, give them access and listen to them because they are trained to provide some guidance,” Tufton added.
The dengue virus has claimed the lives of 63 deaths with the ministry issuing 6,000 notices to individuals and institutions guilty of harbouring breeding sites of mosquitoes.
