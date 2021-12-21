Health official urges Trinidadians to take pandemic seriously

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds has urged Trinidad and Tobago nationals to take the novel coronavirus pandemic seriously and ensure they are vaccinated, as the country recorded more cases of the virus so far this month in comparison to November.

Speaking at a Ministry of Health news conference, Dr Hinds said with the month of December “not yet finished and whereas with November we would have seen 14, 032 cases…as of the 19th of December we have 14,061 and [the numbers are ] still going”.

In its latest health bulletin on Sunday, the Ministry of Health recorded 20 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the total to 2,580 since March last year, and 829 new positive cases, pushing that total to 15, 574 active cases and 67, 268 positive cases since March 2019.

Dr Hinds told reporters that with these new figures it is important for the public not to engage in high-risk activities during the Christmas season.

“We see the pyramid for the COVID-19 fatalities has remained largely the same but…in the recent change we have seen some fatalities among the younger, and I mean the paediatric age group, in more recent times.

“This [is] cause for concern and [it is importnant] for us to try our best to protect those who cannot be vaccinated in our households by being vaccinated ourselves and by reducing our risky interactions so that we reduce the risk of bringing the virus home in any way shape or form.”

The epidemiologist said the real importance for Trinidad and Tobago is for people to get vaccinated against the pandemic, adding that he was making “the ongoing and repeated call for the population to take the virus seriously”.

He said the members of the population should also follow the public health guidelines, including wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing “even as we go into the season of increased mobility and possible gathering”.

“Most importantly, [what is needed is] to get your vaccination. If you have already been vaccinated and you are due for a booster, make sure to go for it. If you haven't been vaccinated as yet, please make sure you go for your vaccination so we can help to put some sort of slowing [down] on the potential for spread of the current Delta variant and the potential for introduction of the very rapidly spreading Omicron variant,” he said.