Healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19, as cases in Jamaica climb to 36

Healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19, as cases in Jamaica climb to 36Monday, March 30, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported the first case of a healthcare worker testing positive in Jamaica for COVID-19.
The health worker is among four new cases reported on Sunday, bringing the total of positive cases to 36.
The four new cases are:
- A 45-year-old female a health worker who had contact with a confirmed positive case
- A 58-year-old male from St Mary, whose mode of transmission is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old female from St James with a travel history from New York and
- A 74-year-old female from St Catherine with a travel history from New York.
