Health Ministry to donate 100,000 masks to private practitioners

Health Ministry to donate 100,000 masks to private practitionersThursday, April 09, 2020
The Minister of Health and Wellness will be donating 100,000 N95 masks to private practitioners to support their work in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher disclosure a digital press conference.
The N95 masks are designed to filter out 95 per cent of small airborne particles, thereby offering protection against contamination.
During the press conference, the Minister signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with President of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ), Dr Andrew Manning, to formalise the support.
“It is important for us that they [private practitioners] remain active. We are very encouraged by the leadership of members who have expressed and continue to give support to these efforts. So we have decided to contribute to encourage and to partner with the Medical Association of Jamaica through the donation of these 100,000 N95 masks,” he said.
Tufton said the Government has spent US$2.2 million to procure the masks.
