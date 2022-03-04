Heart Foundation calls for greater attention to obesity crisis

THE Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is calling for greater importance to given to prevent obesity in children as World Obesity Day is observed today.

One in two Jamaicans aged 15 and older are overweight or obese, according to the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey 2016-2017.

Added to that, childhood obesity in Jamaica has increased by 68.3 per cent in seven years with three out of 10 children aged 13-17 being overweight/obese, and rates are almost doubling for boys.

World Obesity Day is being celebrated under the theme “Everybody Needs to Act” and HFJ said it is shining light on the need for a comprehensive approach to curbing the increasing trends in overweight/obesity across the region.

“Living in the era of COVID-19 has shown how damaging its effects can be, especially for persons already battling with chronic diseases. It is expected that these trends have been exacerbated by the current COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. Studies have shown that being overweight or obese increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor contributing to the high rates of obesity and NCDs in the Caribbean, and are fuelled by the widespread availability and consumption of unhealthy products containing high levels of critical nutrients, namely sugars, total fats, saturated fats, trans fats and sodium,” HFJ said.

Further, a Jamaican study done in 2021 indicated that 80 per cent of Jamaicans aged 12-71 years gained weight during the pandemic. The study also reported more dependence on unhealthy foods (62.7 per cent) and a reduction in physical activity levels from 80 per cent to 73.3 per cent.

“Energy dense, low nutrient food and beverages have become more accessible, especially in these times, making them far more appealing than their healthier counterparts. Jamaicans are less equipped to make informed choices, making it even more important to concentrate on population-based policies. There is no single solution and we urge local policymakers to act by taking an evidence-based approach to equip Jamaicans with the necessary tools to make more informed choices; a front-of-package labelling policy coupled with nutrition policies and programmes in schools to improve the school food environment and policies to encourage consumption of water in lieu of sugar-sweetened beverages,” the foundation said.

Moreover, HFJ said World Obesity Day highlights the need for action and the role everyone can play in reducing obesity.

The entity added that with increasing awareness of obesity impacts on health, finances, and Jamaica at large, it has come to the forefront for development of health policies to address the challenges associated with obesity.

“The need for better strategies and novel policy interventions to manage obesity is critical. This World Obesity Day, the Heart Foundation of Jamaica calls on all governments, health service providers, insurers and philanthropic organisations to prioritise investment in tackling obesity. This means investment in obesity prevention support services and early intervention as part of the plans to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 3.4, 'ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages'. “Concerted action is needed from governments to set the agenda and lead a multi-sector response to develop and implement evidence-based policies to create healthier food and activity environments for Jamaica and break the barriers to healthy eating and physical activity.

“As we focus on the health harms associated with being overweight/obese let us all take on the challenge to begin leading healthier happier lives and act by choosing healthier diets, reducing stress and committing to at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily,” HFJ said.