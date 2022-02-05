Heart Foundation pressing forward with front-of-package labelling advocacy

THE Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) has sent a strong message that it is not relenting in its advocacy for front-of-package labelling, particularly the black octagon, which will enable Jamaicans to better understand the nutritional value of ultra-processed foods.

The HFJ's assertion comes months after Jamaica voted against using the label.

Deborah Chen, executive director of HFJ, said the entity is advocating for this for all ultra-processed, packaged foods — both locally produced and imported.

The push is based on the results of a Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) study, which tested various types of labels in Jamaica and showed the black octagon to be understandable and more effective among the population.

According to HFJ, nutrition labelling on the back of the package is not mandatory for all products in Jamaica and where it is present, research shows this system may not be sufficient in communicating if a product is unhealthy. Consequently, simpler, impactful, easier-to-interpret options are needed.

The idea, HFJ is putting forward, is that simple front-of-package negative warning labels that identify unhealthy products are most effective in discouraging unhealthy food choices.

“Unfortunately, Jamaica voted against using this label at this time ,and I hope that in the future, we can come back around to understand that in the interest of public health in Jamaica we need to implement a front-of-pack label and we need to implement the most effective one, as shown by the research,” Chen said at the launch of Heart Month on Tuesday at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

She added: “It is still advantageous to change old unhealthy habits. What we aim to do is [help people] live as healthy a life as possible, well into old age and not be debilitating. One of the main risk factors for heart disease is unhealthy nutrition, especially a diet consisting of excess empty calories that result in weight gain. One of the ways to a healthy heart is that people need to know what it is they are buying and consuming and at the moment, that is not readily obvious. If we go to the market we can assume certain things with the lettuce and tomatoes but when you buy ultra-processed foods, the label is very confusing and not mandatory.”

The HFJ will observe Heart Month under the theme, “The 'Weigh' to a Healthy Heart”, and numerous activities and presentations promoting good heart health will take place, including numerous heart screening initiatives at health centres and Golden Age homes across the island.

Further, clinical nutritionist at HFJ Dr Suzanne Soares-Wynter also asserted that it is still important for a reformulation of the manufacturing sector to get going in order to achieve a healthy environment for everyone, especially children.

“Keeping on our theme for this month, we continue to promote and encourage healthier diet options. Start reading your labels more clearly. We want to reformulate not just at home but to encourage reformulation in the manufacturing sector so we can get healthier products, remain active and educate yourselves, other consumers, especially our children.”

During her presentation, Soares-Wynter pointed to the deteriorating effects that foods high in processed sugars and salts, continue to have on society. She highlighted the importance of loving foods not just for the taste, but also to achieve and maintain healthy lives.

“Salt affects our blood pressure and heart health. A lot of our foods have excess salts. Ninety-one per cent of the pre-packaged foods have excess salt. Ninety-one per cent are processed or ultra-processed and 46 per cent of them have excess sodium. We must focus and learn about dietary sodium.

“Is the taste of food more valuable or is it the impact on our health? We recently examined the sodium content of pre-packaged foods in Jamaica. We can see that ready-to-eat foods, meat products, canned meat products, sauces and spreads, soy sauce, jerk sauce, table salt, seasoned salt and even some of our beverages are high in salts. As individuals we must begin to eat differently, promote healthier meal options and start to rethink how our plate should look.

“Some box lunches tend to be high in calories, saturated fats, salts and sugars. Start making simple changes by making your diet more plant-based, with fruits and vegetables, smaller portions, higher fibre, and so on. Just making a change to water instead of sugary drinks also makes a difference,” she said.