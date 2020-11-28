HEART/NSTA rolling out mobile unit

HEART/NSTA rolling out mobile unitSaturday, November 28, 2020
|
The HEART/NSTA
Trust is set to expand its reach in a matter of weeks when they launch their
mobile services unit.
Reports are that a bus will be ready to roll out in two weeksâ€™ time and people will have access to a variety of services that are on offer from HEART.
According to the entity, the vehicle will be equipped with the amenities to accommodate 20 workstations, its own electric support and ports to support connectivity.
It is expected that their first sojourn with the unit will be in the Kingston and St Andrew area. There are plans to go to other parishes in the future.
