HEART/NSTA Trust closes doors amid heightened COVID-19 fears

HEART/NSTA Trust closes doors amid heightened COVID-19 fearsThursday, March 19, 2020
|
The Human Employment and Resource
Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust is advising
students and the general public that considering the recent developments with
the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all its institutions will be closed to
learners for the next 14 days.
HEART/NSTA) Trust, is an entity that was created out of the merger of the HEART Trust, the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL), the Apprenticeship Board, and the National Youth Service (NYS).
“The health and safety of our learners, staff and families are of paramount importance to us and since the disease is labelled as a pandemic we believe that it is in their best interest to close our institutions based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” HEART/NSTA noted in a statement.
“Teaching and learning processes will continue via online methods where applicable. Assessments that have online components will be done online, while those with practical components will be facilitated as soon as the institutions return to full operation. Learners are asked to please contact their specific institutions for further information,” the new youth conglomerate explained further.
Additionally, the statement read: “We encourage our customers to use non face-to-face methods when conducting business with the organization as best as possible. This can include making queries via phone calls or the different social media platforms. We can be found on Instagram and Twitter @hearttrustnta and on Facebook at HEART Trust/NTA.”
“In this evolving situation, we ask that you, our stakeholders continue to monitor our social media channels and website for updates. We also encourage you and your family to take the necessary precautions and practice the proper safety routines,” the statement further noted.
