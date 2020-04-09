HEARTLESS: JPS customers in South East St Catherine face disconnections during COVID-19 crisis

Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for South East St Catherine, Robert ‘Big Rob’ Miller is expressing “disgust” at the lack of leniency being shown to residents in the constituency by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo).

He said a number of people have had their power supply disconnected in March. Miller noted that ome of them are working in the cosmetology industry and have been directly impacted by the restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeing fewer customers.

“I am still in shock that my light was cut off almost 10 minutes after speaking with the JPS representative to arrange a flexible payment method,” stated one resident from Waterford.

This comes at a time when residents are being asked by JPS to arrange flexible payment methods to prevent disconnections.

Miller said he’s shocked at the approach being employed by the JPS to temporarily disrupt service to lawful paying customers at this time when all private and public entities are being encouraged to observe leniency with customers, especially regarding bill payments.

Miller added: “One disconnected resident owed a mere $1000 and was affected by these callous actions. Our children should be busy preparing for the upcoming Primary Exit Profile and the CSEC Examinations and not concerned with interruptions in internet access while they participate in technology-driven classes at home.”

Miller is pleading with the JPSCo to show compassion as residents try to settle their outstanding bills with the company.

One resident—who has lived in the Bridgeport community for over 20 years and who also has a physical disability—is calling for compassion to be shown to residents who are struggling to pay utility bills. “I am asking the JPS to partner with members of the community. I don’t want to sleep in darkness and I don’t want my food in the fridge to spoil,” the resident lamented.