Heat affecting reefs in Caribbean

Heat affecting reefs in CaribbeanWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) says heat stress conditions for reefs are predicted to be at bleaching levels in the Caribbean over the period September to December this year.
In its latest Caribbean Coral Reef Watch bulletin, the CIMH said that heat stress in the south-west Caribbean basin has begun to increase; however, not as significantly as last year.
“Most of the eastern and northern Caribbean is forecasted to not experience notable heat stress until August. In comparison to 2020, the predictions for 2021 provide a more positive outlook of heat stress impacts,” the CIMH added.
It said that the four-month outlook predicts waters around Florida and The Bahamas will be in bleaching warning and alert level one conditions in September.
The US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says mass coral bleaching events, some on the global scale, have been occurring more and more frequently in the last 30 years. It said a large number of coral reef areas in the United States and internationally have experienced severe bleaching, sometimes in back-to-back events.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy