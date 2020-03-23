Heaven’s FESCO gas station in Mandeville reopened

Just a month ago, the Heavenâ€™s FESCO gas station in Mandeville went up in flames causing chaos and widespread panic in Manchester.

However, news is that the gas station is up and running again, and by the looks of things, there have been improvements as it relates to aesthetics.

It seems the operators wasted no time in getting things back on track. As soon as the investigation was completed and the all-clear was given, the proprietors began rehabilitation work.

In the massive blaze on February 21, seven persons were injured and about 12 vehicles were destroyed. One man succumbed to his injuries.