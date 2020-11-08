Heavy rainfall across Jamaica from trough induced by Tropical Storm Eta

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are being experienced across Jamaica due to a trough induced by Tropical Storm Eta.

The trough is expected to remain across the island and the western Caribbean through to Tuesday as Eta, which is currently in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, moves across Cuba today on its way to Florida.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, tying the record for the number of named storms in a single season set back in 2005.

If Eta does hit Florida, it would also be the 12th named storm to make landfall in the continental US this season, the most in one year. Previous storms this year were Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, Beta, Delta, and Zeta.

After it crosses Cuba, a high-pressure system near Bermuda will partially steer the storm west into the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, Eta could make landfall in Florida anywhere from Miami down to Key West.