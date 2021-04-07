Heavy rains affecting road conditions in north-eastern parishes

THE National Works Agency (NWA) says heavy rains over the last 48 hours in the north-eastern parishes of St Mary and Portland have impacted some roads, reducing them to single-lane access.

Manager of communication and customer services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that consistent rains over the weekend have impacted the roads from Alligator Church to Bellevue and Port Antonio to Nonsuch in Portland.

Also, in Portland, sections of the main road from Balcarres to Wakefield have been reduced to single-lane. This corridor is also being impacted by landslides and mudflows, which have blocked critical drains.

In St Mary, work crews have now fully reopened the road through the Junction, which was overnight reduced to single-lane, due to landslides and fallen trees, said Shaw.

NWA parish teams, he said, were monitoring the impacted areas as the parishes continue to experience some rainfall. Motorists were urged to exercise caution while using the affected corridors.