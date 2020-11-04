Heavy rains force St Thomas residents to evacuate

At least thirty residents from Easington, St Thomas

have been forced out of their homes due to heavy rains.

The rains associated with the outer bands of Eta, now downgraded to a tropical storm, have forced residents in the community to take refuge at the Easington Primary School.

According to the St Thomas Municipal Corporation that visited the school, the residents were provided with food and water.

It is unclear how long the residents will remain at the location but it could be for the rest of the week with rains expected to continue until Friday.

Many roads in the parish are impassable, with no information from the National Works Agency on scheduled clearing activities.

“Morant Bay to Port Morant, Pleasant Hill to Hector’s River, Bath to Hordley and Hordley to Haining, St Thomas. Landslide impacting road from Gayle to Labrinth, St Mary at Hill 60,” said the NWA on Twitter.

The Met Service said a flash flood warning remains in place for low-lying and flood prone areas of northeastern and southern parishes until 5:00 pm on Thursday.

Showers associated with the outer bands of hurricane are expected to impact the island until Sunday.

At 4:00 pm, Eta’s center was located near latitude 13.9 degrees north, longitude 85.7 degrees west and moving towards the west near 11 km/h.

Eta is to expected to weaken as it moves over Honduras