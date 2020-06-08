Heavy rains, gusty winds as Cristobal barrels into the US

Heavy rains, gusty winds as Cristobal barrels into the USMonday, June 08, 2020
|
Cristobal, the third storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season, made landfall in the United States yesterday, June 7.
The system brought heavy rain and strong winds to Louisiana, parts of which were evacuated, before being downgraded to a tropical depression.
However, the system continues to pose flood threats to several other states including Mississippi and Wisconsin.
More than a third of the United States’ offshore energy production in the Gulf of Mexico was shut down as during the system’s passage.
A Bloomberg report says three to five inches of rain could fall across the Mississippi Valley over the next few days.
Cristobal will merge with likely another system as it crosses the Great Lakes into Canada.
Cristobal is the third storm to form in the Atlantic this year, marking the fastest start to hurricane season on record.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy