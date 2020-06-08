Heavy rains, gusty winds as Cristobal barrels into the US

Cristobal, the third storm of the Atlantic hurricane

season, made landfall in the United States yesterday, June 7.

The system brought heavy rain and strong winds to Louisiana, parts of which were evacuated, before being downgraded to a tropical depression.

However, the system continues to pose flood threats to several other states including Mississippi and Wisconsin.

More than a third of the United States’ offshore energy production in the Gulf of Mexico was shut down as during the system’s passage.

A Bloomberg report says three to five inches of rain could fall across the Mississippi Valley over the next few days.

Cristobal will merge with likely another system as it crosses the Great Lakes into Canada.

Cristobal is the third storm to form in the Atlantic this year, marking the fastest start to hurricane season on record.