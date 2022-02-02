Heavy rains, winds knock out power, cause roadblocks in eastern Portland

PIGGERY, Portland — Heavy rains and winds in eastern Portland between Monday night and Tuesday morning left several roads, farms and about eight houses flooded, downed trees, and knocked out electricity in the communities of Bellevue, Windsor and Fellowship.

The blocked roads prevented dozens of people from getting to work.

A Jamaica Public Service (JPS) team got to work early by cutting and removing large fallen tree across the road and tore down power at Piggery. Residents assisted in the clean-up.

Dawn, a resident of Piggery, told t he Jamaica Observer Tuesday that, “The rain started falling from last night and when we came out this morning the road was flooded and the farms on both sides flooded also. The light went about 8:45 this morning (Tuesday) and then I saw a big tree across the road.”

Bus driver Ian Swaby, who plies the Mill Bank to Port Antonio route, said: “The rain [was] falling from last night and when I came out after five Tuesday I could drive through the water, so I came through and went to Port Antonio. When I came back a tree fell across the road and I had to stay there about three hours now. The JPS team came and they did a good job. The place normally flood and it run off in about 45 minutes, but this tree locked off everything.”

Motorists trying to get to and from Port Antonio had to park and wait until the road was clear.

A spokesman for the Portland disaster preparedness office told the Observer that eight houses were flooded in the Rio Grande Valley — three in Ginger House and five in Windsor.

The Rio Grande was in spate and there were very few incidences of land slippage on the road.

In western Portland, the road leading to Claverty Cottage was blocked by a fallen tree but residents used a power saw to cut the tree and clear the debris, allowing the movement of vehicular traffic.