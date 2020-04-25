HELL NAW: Spike Lee slams plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown in Georgia

HELL NAW: Spike Lee slams plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown in GeorgiaSaturday, April 25, 2020
|
Spike Lee
Award-winning director Spike Lee has hit out at the decision to lift the lockdown and reopen cinemas in the US state of Georgia.
The award-winning director insisted he isn’t going to risk his own health by venturing outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s also called for an increase in testing for the virus.
He told Vanity Fair in an email: “Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got A lot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin’ Da Dice Wit’ Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo’ TESTING.”
Spike, 63, stressed the need to identify the people who are sick as a means of slowing the rate of infection.
Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners has insisted that cinemas are unlikely to be able to screen “new wide-release movies” anytime soon.
The organization said: “While some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theatres under certain conditions, the movie theatre industry is also a national one. Until the majority of markets in the US are open, and major markets, in particular, new wide-release movies are unlikely to be available.”
