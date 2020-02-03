Help available: Victim Support Division sensitises students

Help available: Victim Support Division sensitises studentsMonday, February 03, 2020
|
Parents and students of
The Queen’s High School in St. Andrew were sensitised about the support
services offered by the Victim Services Division (VSD) for persons impacted by crime
and violence, including domestic abuse.
Representatives of the Division, which is located within the Ministry of Justice, participated in a wellness fair held on the school grounds from January 30 to 31, where they provided information about various initiatives to respond to the needs of vulnerable persons.
These include free emotional support, counselling, mediation, crisis intervention and court support.
Clinical Psychologist at the VSD, Sheron Betancourt, shared that the Division “strives to provide healing and justice for all victims of crime, primarily through its counselling component as well as networking programmes.”
She said the VSD is delighted to partner on social engagements, where victims can be informed about the various services provided.
She noted that there are specially designed programmes for educational institutions under the ‘Special Intervention Project in Schools’.
VSD Counsellor, Simone Sharrier, said that attendees were curious about the support available for victims of domestic violence.
*Sasha-Gaye Campbell, a sixth-form student who visited the VSD booth, commended the unit for providing information on how victims can heal and reintegrate.
“It was nice having the VSD at our fair because you have a lot of young females who do not know that help is available if you’re a victim of domestic abuse or other crimes,” she said.
She contended that if more victims knew about the services of the VSD, then they would reach out and get the help they need to rise above their circumstances.
*Name changed to protect minor
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy