Help coming for St Mary businesses ravaged by flood water

PORT MARIA, St Mary — A number of businesses in this coastal town that were ravaged by flood water two weeks ago are likely to get help under an initiative being spearheaded by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie.

During the first meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation following the disaster, chairman of the municipality Richard Creary announced: “Minister McKenzie has asked that the corporation, as well as the SDC [Social Development Commission], do a survey of the businesses in the town that have been affected, and we are going to see how we can assist with some funding for them as well.”

McKenzie, who toured sections of St Mary recently and viewed the devastation caused by the flood water, will be back in the parish capital this week partly to meet with some of the small business operators, Creary disclosed.

Several of the business proprietors told the Jamaica Observer that they are having a hard time recovering because their businesses were not insured.

According to these business operators, they have been unable to convince insurance companies to cover their commercial undertakings due to the frequency of flooding in Port Maria.

Creary, in the meantime, stated that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, which is leading the recovery effort, will make grants available for homeowners and has promised to help shop operators in the municipality's arcade on Main Street.

“I spoke with Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Smauda when I was in the arcade cleaning up, and I asked for some assistance for the persons in the arcade. I saw him quoted in the press as saying that that assistance will be forthcoming to the persons in the arcade, as he gave me that assurance as well,” Creary said.

He further stated that a survey of businesses in the arcade has been done by the accounting, budget and revenues officer at the municipality Melissa Hanchard.

“We did an assessment of those businesses and Ms Hanchard went and did a survey as to who got damaged. We have passed that on the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, as well, for assistance,” Creary added.

In the meantime, president of the St Mary Chamber of Commerce Frederick Young told the Observer that the local government minister's request for the survey of affected businesses in Port Maria has been communicated to him via the municipality.

He expressed a willingness to work with the municipal corporation regarding the survey, adding that he previously started to collect similar data for the organisation he heads.

“I have seen in the area of need and damage between $1 million and $10 million, in some cases. It is really widespread,” Young said.

“One of the things is that the people do business in Port Maria and live in Port Maria, and so they would have been affected at their houses and also at their businesses at the same time. And because no business was being done, their loss of income is also real,” added Young.

He stated that the chamber welcomes any help for the victims whose businesses have been battered by the disaster.

“Whatever it is to put back the people into production, we are welcoming any type of help right now from anywhere, including the State. What I want is to have it really streamlined where it is not duplicated; it is impactful so that when somebody is helped they can really bounce back,” declared Young.