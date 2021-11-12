PHOTO: Help for ex-servicemen

The Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association (JESA) was on Wednesday presented with a cheque for £4,000 ($826,000) by the United Kingdom chapter of the association. The money will be used to assist ex-servicemen who reside at the Curphey Home in Mandeville. Here (from left) Windel Redley, manager of Curphey Home; Christine Senior, chairman of the local management committee of Curphey Home; Hudson Grant, president of JESA's Jamaica chaper; and Cecil Dinnall, treasurer, look at the cheque following the presentation at Knustford Court Hotel in St Andrew. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)