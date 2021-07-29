PHOTO: Help for Manning Child Care facility

From left, Assistant manager at the Manning Child Care facility, Petula Maitland; instructor, Madge Calder; and Manager Delroy Brown receive school supplies, gaming items and backpacks from Sandals Foundation volunteers from Sandals South Coast Rochelle Forbes-Reid (second right), Vilma Smith (right) and Demesha Adams (left, background). The presentation was made last week. The facility is located in Southfield, St Elizabeth, and currently houses 40 boys. It is operated by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.

