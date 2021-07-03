Help for St Mary's indigent

HEYWOOD HALL, St Mary — Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie could not knock on the door to ask the elderly man living in a dilapidated wooden structure in this community if he could enter because the ramshackle structure has no doors.

“He is a registered poor already, so he is on our list of persons who require assistance,” said the minister.

He added that help should soon be on the way for the elderly man — whose name is being withheld — and his family as they own the land on which a concrete house will be built.

This was just one of the cases of people in need highlighted during McKenzie's tour of St Mary on Thursday.

Another was “Peaches” in Port Maria who is grateful for the assistance she is receiving in Crane Park.

“The rain come inside the house and when the gutters full up, it comes over,” Peaches told the Jamaica Observer. In addition to the two houses that will be built in Heywood Hall and Crane Park, the St Mary Municipal Corporation will determine the location for another two structures.

McKenzie's target is to provide 100 homes for the indigent across the island. He said the State has already done 35.

“Persons who are registered poor are eligible, but there are cases where we extend humanitarian assistance to several persons who are not on the poor relief register… because of their situation the Government has found it necessary to provide assistance,” he said.

In his contribution to the 2021-2022 Sectoral Debate on May 18, McKenzie announced that there are plans to provide “block and steel… houses for selected members of our vulnerable population”.

He said houses will this year be constructed in west central St Andrew, south-west St Andrew, eastern Westmoreland, western Westmoreland, north-west St James, aouthern St James, central St Mary and south-east St Mary.