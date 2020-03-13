Help is coming! Chinese foundations to donate 500,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the US

As China slowly recovers from the outbreak

of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), two Chinese foundations have joined

forces, pledging their support to the United States with a massive donation of

500,000 testing kits.

Chinese business magnate and co-founder of the Alibaba Group Jack Ma said in a statement on Thursday (March 12) that, jointly, the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations have sourced and readied for shipment testing kits and one million masks to the people of the US.

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” he said

“We hope our donation can help Americans fight the pandemic!” Ma added.

Ma said that the COVID-19 outbreak has presented a huge challenge to all of mankind in a globalised world, and that its spread can no longer be controlled by any one country. The multimillionaire, putting the walk behind the talk, further pleaded that only a united global effort will be enough.

“Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At this moment, we can’t beat the virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons. United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.