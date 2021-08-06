HELPING HANDS

Friday, August 06, 2021

TVJ videographer Glenford Campbell assists a weeping Kelma Foster after she collapsed at the scene where three men were killed in Stony Hill, St Andrew, on Wednesday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

