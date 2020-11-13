Here comes Iota: Tropical depression now south of Jamaica

A week after

being battered by rains from Eta, another tropical depression – to be named Iota

– has formed to the south of Jamaica.

It is understood that the system, which has been dubbed Tropical Depression 31, formed in the central Caribbean Sea on Friday morning. It is expected to become a hurricane by early next week.

At 10 a.m. Friday morning, the depression had winds of 35 mph and was located about 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

“On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday,” forecasters said on Friday.

“The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later today or tonight. Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.”

It is expected that hurricane watches will be posted for some countries in Central America by Friday night.