Here’s a look at some aviation disasters in Jamaica

A small twin-engine aircraft crashed at the Norman Manley Airport in Kingston on Thursday. No fatalities were reported from the incident. Here is a look at some aviation disasters in Jamaica.

December 2009: Forty passengers were reported injured after an American Airlines plane crashed at the Norman Manley Airport. The crash occurred after the aircraft overshot the runway. Flight AA331 had just arrived from Miami in pouring rain with approximately 148 passengers when the crash occurred.

November 2016: Disaster struck again when a small plane crashed into a house in Greenwich Town, off Marcus Garvey Drive, in St Andrew. Thirty-one-year-old flight instructor Jonathan Worton and student pilots Ramone Forbes and Danshuvar ‘Whiskers’ Gilmore were killed in th crash. The Caribbean Aviation Training Centre aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the nearby Tinson Pen Aerodrome.

May 2018: A small craft went down in the Georgia area of Trelawny shortly after taking off from the Donald Sangster International Airport. The aircraft, which was making its way to Kingston, fell off the radar shortly after take-off. The remains of the three persons onboard were found among the wreckage.

January 1960: This is the worst plane crash on record in Jamaica. The incident occurred on January 21 when an Avianca Airlines plane crashed and caught fire on the runway in Montego Bay. Thirty-seven people were killed in the crash.

April 1953: Thirteen persons died when a Caribbean International Airways plane crashed in what was then known as the Palisadoes International Airport in Kingston. The plane crashed shortly after take-off.

November 2018: A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) helicopter crashed in Portmore, St Catherine. The chopper was being flown by a trainee pilot when it crashed in an open field behind the Phoenix Park Housing Scheme. The pilot survived the ordeal, reportedly with minor injuries.