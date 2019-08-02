Here’s how First Rock Boss sees the stock market and Jamaica’s future

Ryan Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, is on a path to transform the investment landscape in Jamaica.

Reid found his niche for investment and stock exchange from an early age where he was able to carve a platform for himself.

Reid is widely known for exhibiting resilience and determination. He’s no neophyte to life obstacles. Before his elevation to the CEO position, he was the General Manager at PROVEN wealth, a premier investment entity of the Caribbean.

Ryan shared that the economic boom that Jamaican is now experiencing, has boosted the various sectors within the country.

One such sector, he highlighted, is the stock market, which he believes will take Jamaica to unexpected heights.

He noted that the international and local attention the Stock Market in Jamaica has enjoyed would result in an unprecedented capital gain for the island.

“The economy is doing well. Not to say that the economy is perfect, but right now whatever opportunities present themselves from a capital standpoint, I believe will do well,” he shared.

He cemented his argument by noting that corporate bonds play a pivotal role in enhancing the value and worth of the capital market and is a foreseeable tool that is capable of advancing the stock exchange market.

“Reason being, interest rates are low, the dollar is more or less stable, inflation is at comfortable levels and the attractiveness of Jamaica as an investment opportunity at this time,” said the investment mogul.

— Story written by Andre Cooper