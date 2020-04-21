Here’s what you need to know about the new curfew hours

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday announced a tightening of the islandwide curfew.

The changes are to take effect on Wednesday. Here is what you need to know about the adjusted hours:

—The new curfew hours are from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily and will run for 14 days.

—Work hours have been adjusted to between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. This means ‘travel time’ is from 6:00 am to 8:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

—The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and registered operators of public passenger vehicles (PPV) are allowed to be on the road from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, but they must not have any passengers in their vehicles between 5:00 am and 6:00 am and 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

—Supermarkets, pharmacies and corner shops should close at 5:00 pm.

—Markets will now operate from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm Mondays to Saturdays, and will be closed on Sundays.