Heritage competition focuses on reparation

Heritage competition focuses on reparationWednesday, September 04, 2019
|
Students will demonstrate their
understanding of reparation in the Jamaican context as they participate in the
Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) 2019 Heritage Competition.
The annual competition is open to students attending primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, who are invited to submit entries in the essay, poster and photography categories, respectively.
Special Projects Manager and chair of the planning committee, Andrine Davidson, said that the issue of reparations has become topical internationally, and students are being encouraged to contribute to the discourse through their creative works.
Deadline for submission of entries in the JIS Heritage Competition is Monday, October 28.
