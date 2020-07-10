Hero CPL confirms Trinidad and Tobago as venue for 2020

The entire season for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be played in Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament will run from Tuesday, August 18 to Thursday, September 10.

The tournament will be the first franchise T20 event to take place in several months. Last year’s CPL had a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million, the league said.

The CPL said it will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players such as Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, and Kieron Pollard.

The CPL partnered with Trinidad and Tobago’s ministry of health and its and said it has created protocols to minimize the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The group said all teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country. It noted that everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad.

In addition, the group said teams and officials will be put into households where social distancing will be in place, and if any member display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament, all members of that household will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

All members will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure, the CPL said.