Heroic! Young men save girl who fell into gully

Several

young men from Waterhouse are being hailed as heroes following their daring

rescue of a twelve-year-old girl who had fallen into rushing waters in the

Sandy Gully.

It is said that the men managed to rescue the girl on Wednesday after being alerted by other children about her predicament.

Reports are that the girl and other children were out playing in the rain when she slipped and fell in the trench that empties into the Kingston Harbour.

Fortunately for her, she managed to grab hold of something until the young men got to her. They formed a human chain and managed to wade through the water and get her to safety.