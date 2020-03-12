â€˜Heâ€™s fineâ€™: Despite potential contact with Brazilian officials, Donald Trump won’t get tested for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump is not expecting to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) despite possible exposure by multiple events last weekend in Florida.

The pronouncement comes as a senior Brazilian official tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Thursday, March 12.

FÃ¡bio Wajngarten, the communication director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was confirmed to have contracted the virus during his visit to Trumpâ€™s Mar-a-Lago resort on an official three-day trip to the US.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was of the view that â€œexposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.â€

According to Grisham, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly â€œhad almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.â€

This claim contradicts videos circulating on social media, which clearly show Wajngarten standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

Wajngarten also shared a photo with the two most powerful men in the US, contrary to claims they â€˜never metâ€™.

View this post on Instagram â€œMake Brazil Great Againâ€ @realdonaldtrump @mikepence @alvarogarnero Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡·Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡·Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡·Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¸A post shared by Fabio Wajngarten (@fabiowajngarten) on Mar 7, 2020 at 4:47pm PST

Bolsonaroâ€™s communication office said that the presidency would adopt precautionary measures to ensure his health.

Interestingly, during his visit to Florida, the Brazilian President called the coronavirus outbreak a â€˜fantasyâ€™.

â€œDuring the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not [what] all the mainstream media makes it out to be,â€ he said.