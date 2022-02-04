Hey Adam, Surprise! Surprise! It's your birthday!Friday, February 04, 2022
The staff of the Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island surprised their boss Adam Stewart last Thursday with a birthday party, featuring Jamaican dancehall star Beenie Man, real name Moses Davis. The party, which brought to a climax the events marking the reopening of the re-imagined resort, was attended by Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis and his wife, Ann Marie. Adam turned 41 on the day, having been born on January 27, 1981, the same year Sandals was founded by his great father Gordon “Butch” Stewart.
Here are some special moments:
