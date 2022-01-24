Hi, Minister!

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Floyd Green greets this family while on a tour of the Registrar General's Department (RGD), Twickenham Park, St Catherine, on Friday.

Green says he is working to settle the payment of incentives owed to staff at the RGD and, following a meeting with the management team at the agency, said a plan for the payment was presented.

The auditor general recently tabled a report in Parliament which indicated that the RGD owed a total of $135.8 million in incentives to staff for the period 2016 to 2019.

(Photo: Jason Tulloch)