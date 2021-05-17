Highway will force relocation of Bull Bay Police Station: Chang

The south coast highway project will result in the relocation of Bull Bay Police Station, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said on Saturday.

Chang made the disclosure as he and minister without portfolio in the ministry Matthew Samuda were given a tour of the new Olympic Gardens Police Station in St Andrew, which is still under construction and which is scheduled to be opened by the end of June.

“The Bull Bay station is likely to be demolished in development of the south coast highway. Therefore, there will have to be a new station quickly. The station covers a wide area with several challenging areas and therefore we have to have quick reconstruction,” said Chang.

Before the tour he had visited Bull Bay as well as sections of central and west Kingston, which, he said, will be flooded with technology very soon to assist the police in fighting crime.

“We are looking at not only the current operational challenges, but we are taking some steps to improve our capacity in the area in terms of the usage of technology... and a look at the entire business district and market area and give the police improved capacity down here,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, speaking about the new Olympic Gardens Police Station, said its comparison to the old station was “really night and day”.

“This is symbolic of where we need to go as a police force and an organisation that offers service to the communities around. We are going to do some work at Hunt's Bay and we have been able to have that discussion with the minister and his team,” the commissioner said.

Minister Chang described the old Olympic Gardens Police Station as “small and dingy and not a place to be used as an office by anybody”.