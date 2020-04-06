Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth child

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child with her husband Alec Baldwin.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday (March 6) to announce the happy news that she and Alec were going to become parents again, after suffering a devastating miscarriage in November.

She wrote on Instagram: â€œSound up â€¦ Iâ€™ll let the baby do the talking because I donâ€™t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel â€¦ Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you â€¦ Here we go again (sic)â€

Hilaria has been open about her miscarriage, and previously admitted she cried so much that her â€œeyes were nearly swollen shutâ€ when she found out that her baby had died four months into her pregnancy last year.

The brunette beauty shared both of her miscarriages with her Instagram followers almost immediately in the hope that it would help her with the healing process.