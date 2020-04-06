Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth child

Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth childMonday, April 06, 2020
|
Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child with her husband Alec Baldwin.
The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday (March 6) to announce the happy news that she and Alec were going to become parents again, after suffering a devastating miscarriage in November.
She wrote on Instagram: â€œSound up â€¦ Iâ€™ll let the baby do the talking because I donâ€™t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel â€¦ Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you â€¦ Here we go again (sic)â€
Hilaria has been open about her miscarriage, and previously admitted she cried so much that her â€œeyes were nearly swollen shutâ€ when she found out that her baby had died four months into her pregnancy last year.
The brunette beauty shared both of her miscarriages with her Instagram followers almost immediately in the hope that it would help her with the healing process.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy