‘His watch has ended’: Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow passes

French actor Carl Adolf von Sydow passed

away at his home in France on Sunday (March 8) at the age of 90, his agent Jean

Diamond has confirmed

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8,” Diamond announced in a statement.

Known most recently for his role as the Three-Eyed Raven in hit HBO series Game of Thrones, Max’s stage and screen career spanned five decades and his most memorable appearances included ‘The Seventh Seal’.

The Seventh Seal was one of Syndow’s 11 big screen collaborations with Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman – where his character played chess with death in 1957.

He also famously appeared in ‘The Exorcist’ in 1973 and 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

His career continued later in life, with a role in ‘The Simpsons’ in 2014 and portraying the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in a handful of episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’.

He will make a posthumous appearing in upcoming war drama ‘Echoes of the Past’.

Max was previously married to the late Christina Inga Britta Olin, with whom he had sons Clas and Henrik, but they divorced in 1979. He went on to wed Catherine Brelet in April 1997.

In 2002, he relinquished his Swedish citizenship to become a citizen of France.