Historic: Dr Carla Barnett becomes first female secretary-general of CARICOM

Belizean Dr Carla Barnett has been selected as the new Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Barnett is the first woman to hold the post.

The unanimous decision was made during a virtual special session of CARICOM heads of government today.

Barnett will replace Ambassador Irwin LaRocque who is completing his second term. She will assume office on August 15.

She was the vice president of the Belize Senate and has served in various ministerial capacities in her country’s government.

Barnett also served as Financial Secretary of Belize and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, as well as Vice-President (Operations) of the Caribbean Development Bank.

According to the Caribbean Media Corporation, the regional leaders had “fully accepted the Community Council of Minister’s recommendations of Dr. Barnett as the new Secretary General of CARICOM effective from the completion of the current term of LaRocque”.