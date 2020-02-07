Historic: Kaya Extracts completes first cannabis oil export to Cayman Islands

Historic: Kaya Extracts completes first cannabis oil export to Cayman IslandsFriday, February 07, 2020
|
Not only catering to local demand, Kaya,
Jamaica’s first medical marijuana company, officially became an exporter of
cannabis oils to The Cayman Islands – completing its first shipment on Wednesday
(Feb. 5).
Speaking with BUZZ, Chief Ganja Officer (CGO) Balram Vaswani said the shipment, one of three orders by Blue Water Medical Supplies which is based in Grand Cayman, comprises Cannabidiol (CBD) oil and full spectrum oil for sublingual assumption.
As explained by Vaswani, “protocol regulating international trade in cannabis extracts and tinctures of cannabis products, oils and tinctures are allowed for legal consumption in Cayman with a prescription, however, no cultivation or production are permitted on the island”.
Quoting the Law Relating to Narcotic Drugs (1961), as amended by the 1972 protocol, the Kaya CGO further disclosed that all products must be imported with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer.
Vaswani told BUZZ that Kaya Extracts had been in conversation with relevant parties in the Cayman Islands for the last two years, and, hopes to offer the UK dependency more products based on its needs.
“This export consists CBD Oil and Full Spectrum Oil for Sublingual Assumption. However, as the market evolves there, we hope to offer other extracts based on the requirements of their industry,” he said.
Kaya Extracts is also eyeing an expansion into markets in Barbados and Trinidad by the third quarter of 2020.
Additionally, Vaswani explained that Kaya has secured a major import permit from Zimbabwe, to supply that country with “seeds for a breeding programme”.
Having entered the Jamaican market in 2018, Kaya currently operates a marijuana farm in St Ann and three herb houses – Drax Hall, Falmouth and most recently Kingston.
When asked about Kaya’s expansion, Vaswani noted that based on its current trajectory the company could commence exports to Germany if it meets its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification guidelines as stipulated by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica.
“Based on each new herb house or Caribbean country we expand to, that determines the continued expansion at our cultivation faculty and [we] are working towards GMP certification at Kaya Extracts so that we can qualify for exports to Germany by the end of the year,” he told BUZZ.
Kaya Extracts, Jamaica’s first, fully licensed Jamaican medical cannabis company, boasts processing facilities for products such as marijuana oil, hash, resin, tinctures and topicals.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy