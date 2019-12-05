Historic RSPL Friday night football launches tomorrow

History will be created tomorrow (Dec 5) when Waterhouse FC tackle Mount Pleasant FA in the first-ever Friday Night football in the country’s top-flight Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL). Match time is 7:00 pm at the Waterhouse Stadium in Drewsland, St Andrew.

Waterhouse leads the 12-team table on 33 points from 14 games, eight ahead of second-placed Mount Pleasant which is on 25 points from 15 games.

This will be a top of the table clash and in-form Waterhouse can increase their lead atop of the table to a whopping 11 points or Mount Pleasant can reduce that lead significantly to just five points. The St Ann-based Mount Pleasant are playing in Jamaica’s highest league for just their second year as in their debut season last year, they went to the semi-final where they lost to eventual champion Portmore United.

Both coaches are confident of victory and Waterhouse’s head coach Marcel Gayle said he is hoping to end their winless streak against Mount Pleasant.

“It’s a Friday night game, the first time in the premier league, but we are confident and are looking forward to the game. We know it won’t be an easy one and we won’t take them lightly because we haven’t beaten them yet. But I mean, tomorrow is a new day and tomorrow we are going out there to change that and play good football,” said Gayle.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant’s coach, Paul ‘Tegat’ Davis who took over the reins from Donovan Duckie in September, noted that past games meant nothing right now. “Every game is a new game and we won’t be taking it for granted as we know we coming to a team that is in form, winning games and scoring goals. So we have to be on our tip-top shape tomorrow,” said Davis, one of Jamaica’s best strikers of all time.