Historic! Simone Biles becomes first woman to win 7 U.S all-around titles

Historic! Simone Biles becomes first woman to win 7 U.S all-around titlesMonday, June 07, 2021
|
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles just made history as she took home her seventh national women’s all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.
This makes Biles the first American woman to have won this many titles.
The US Gymnastics star and world champion won with a score of 119.650 which was 4.7 points ahead of runner-up Sunisa Lee.
Biles’ teammate Jordan Chiles finished third with a score of 114.450
She said that she is basking in the moment.
“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” she said. “But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”
