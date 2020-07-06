Historic US black activist’s statue toppled in New York

Historic US black activist’s statue toppled in New YorkMonday, July 06, 2020
|
A statue of Frederick Douglass, 19th Century US black activist, has been toppled in New York state.
The statue appears to have been vandalised on July 5, the anniversary of a famous speech the former slave gave in 1852 in which he denounced Independence Day celebration as a sham, in a nation that still enslaved its black citizens.
His statue, in the city of Rochester, could have been targeted in retaliation for attacks on monuments linked to slavery, activists said.
The leader of the group that erected the statue, Carvi Eison, said a new statue of Douglass would take its place.
No-one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the statue.
