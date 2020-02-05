HIV drugs being looked into as cure for new coronavirus

The new coronavirus has killed over 400 persons and infected 20,000 people worldwide, causing the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a global emergency.

While China and the rest of the world grapple to deal with it, different groups have gone on the hunt to find a cure for the virus that started in Wuhan, China.

One option they are currently looking at is utilizing antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV. These drugs were utilized against the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) to which the coronavirus is quite similar.

In Thailand, a concoction of lopinavir, ritonavir and oseltamivir, brought back a negative reading for the virus when given to a 71-year-old patient.

However, while this news is certain to bring hope in the face of this challenge, doctors are saying itâ€™s still too early to say whether or not it actually works and more tests are needed to make sure that this is accurate.