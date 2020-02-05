HIV drugs being looked into as cure for new coronavirus

HIV drugs being looked into as cure for new coronavirusWednesday, February 05, 2020
|
The new coronavirus has killed over 400 persons and infected 20,000 people worldwide, causing the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a global emergency.
While China and the rest of the world grapple to deal with it, different groups have gone on the hunt to find a cure for the virus that started in Wuhan, China.
One option they are currently looking at is utilizing antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV. These drugs were utilized against the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) to which the coronavirus is quite similar.
In Thailand, a concoction of lopinavir, ritonavir and oseltamivir, brought back a negative reading for the virus when given to a 71-year-old patient.
However, while this news is certain to bring hope in the face of this challenge, doctors are saying itâ€™s still too early to say whether or not it actually works and more tests are needed to make sure that this is accurate.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy