Hollywood pervert Weinstein out of medical isolation

Harvey Weinstein is said to have been released from medical isolation, a couple of weeks after he was reported to have tested positive coronavirus in jail.

The 68-year-old convicted rapist was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in March.

He was said to have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) a few weeks ago in New York’s Wende Correctional Facility, but has now been “deemed alright”. The disgraced movie mogul was placed in isolation in the maximum-security prison following the reported diagnosis.

His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News: “He has been released from medical isolation.” And added he has now been “deemed alright”.

Weinstein’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said he “is still in the Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions”.

