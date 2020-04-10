Hollywood pervert Weinstein out of medical isolation

Hollywood pervert Weinstein out of medical isolationFriday, April 10, 2020
|
Harvey Weinstein is said to have been released from medical isolation, a couple of weeks after he was reported to have tested positive coronavirus in jail.
The 68-year-old convicted rapist was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in March.
He was said to have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) a few weeks ago in New York’s Wende Correctional Facility, but has now been “deemed alright”. The disgraced movie mogul was placed in isolation in the maximum-security prison following the reported diagnosis.
His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News: “He has been released from medical isolation.” And added he has now been “deemed alright”.
Weinstein’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said he “is still in the Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions”.
—Bang Showbiz
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy