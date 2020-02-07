Hollywood star Chris Tucker helps Montego Bay crash victim

Hollywood star Chris Tucker helps Montego Bay crash victimFriday, February 07, 2020
|
There is hope for 39-year-old Anika Walters who was seriously injured in a crash on her way to the Donald Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay Airport on Jan 19.
Anika has been in hospital since the crash.
Her family in Canada wanted to transport her home via air ambulance but the high cost of US$70,000 was a challenge and saw them launching a GoFundMe campaign to meet their goal.
According to a report by Kitchiner CTV news, Anika’s plight moved well-know comedian Chris Tucker to making a “large donation”.
Anika’s family said she will need extensive surgeries, which need to be done at a hospital in London, Canada where she lives. The family are of the view that hospitals in Jamaica are not equipped to handle the surgeries.
“We’re hoping that she comes back and she is still the same person. The same loving and jovial person that she was,” Anika’s sister Kayla Dobney was quoted as saying.
Up to the time of publishing, the GoFundMe account had contributions of over $24,000. Anika is expected to be transported back to Canada next Thursday by medical plane.
