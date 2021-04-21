Holness among 40 world leaders invited to climate summit

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness is among two Caribbean heads of Government who have been invited to attend the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate which will take place from Thursday to Friday this week.

United States President Joseph Biden, who is hosting the summit, invited 40 leaders from around the world, including Holness and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, to participate in the event as key voices in the climate fight.

According to a US Department of State release, the invitees include those countries that have demonstrated strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy.

The release said the summit is aimed at “setting the world up for success on multiple fronts as we work to address the climate crisis, including emissions reductions, finance, innovation and job creation, and resilience and adaptation”.

It also stated that the summit is a key milestone on the road to the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow, and is designed to increase the chances for meaningful outcomes on global climate action at COP26.

In addition, the summit will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), a US-led initiative that brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global gross domestic product.

The primary objective of the summit is to encourage the world's major economies, and especially the original members of the MEF, to enhance ambition to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

“The United States seeks to engage all countries to explore areas for cooperation on addressing the climate crisis. The summit is only one of several major climate-related events in the run-up to COP26…We look forward to working with governments around the world to raise the level of global ambition to meet the climate challenge and welcome public statements from all governments in support of the summit's objective of enhancing global ambition on climate change,” the US State Department said.

– JIS