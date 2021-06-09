Holness calls for cooperation in bridging SDG gaps

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has called on the international community to assist the region in bridging the gaps within the sustainable development goals (SDGs), as small developing nations recover from the pandemic.

Speaking at the virtual Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) Summit hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea recently, Prime Minister Holness indicated several areas within the SDGs that require attention. He noted that recovery for Jamaica, in particular, includes resilience which is linked to categories in the SDGs and the climate change agenda.

On the subject of an accelerated approach to the climate change agenda, he stated that financial resources must be “scaled up and access simplified”.

“New categories must be established for access to concessional and non-concessional development finance, based on vulnerability measures rather than per capita income,” Holness said.

He also noted that there should be more resources dedicated to adaptation in recognition of the vulnerability of countries which are low emitters, and access to appropriate technology – especially for early warning systems, research and development, digitisation and modernisation – should be assured.

In this regard, he said that now is the time to implement an inclusive approach that is beneficial to all.

“Today we have a unique opportunity to generate an inclusive, resilient and green recovery that ensures a broad and lasting rise in prosperity, especially for the poorest, most marginalised, highly indebted and vulnerable. It is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss,” said the prime minister.

At the same time, Holness used the opportunity to reiterate calls for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that with small developing nations within the region making every effort to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic, it is imperative that each nation has access to vaccines for a faster recovery.

– Balford Henry